6 Idol Stars That Become 'Sloppy' When They Go Down the Stage

We describe someone as 'sloppy' when they are clumsy or when they tend to make stupid mistakes a lot. And idols who present flawless performances on the stage are not an exception.

These sloppy side of them adds more charm!

There are some idol stars who make humane blunders, making fans feel close to them all of a sudden. We've collected a few idols who are called 'sloppy' for their adorable aspects. Take a look if there's your bias on the list!

1. EXO's Baekhyun

Baekhyun of EXO left an unforgettable memory at Fukuoka airport on October 5, 2016.

When he stood in front of the passport control, he hurriedly looked for his passport, even when his passport was held tight in his own hand!

2. Sooyoung of Girls' Generation

A veteran idol Girls' Generation's Sooyoung had also shown a 'sloppy' side of herself.

The incident happened in July 2017, at Gimpo airport she visited to depart to Japan. Sooyoung entered the airport with a bright smile on her face. But within a few minutes, she realized that she left her passport in the van.

The startled face of her went viral as 'the face of a homeland-lost'.

3. TWICE's Nayeon

TWICE's eldest unnie Nayeon is also well-known for her clumsiness.

On an episode of Mnet TWICE's Private Life, she shocked other members by chopping strawberries with the blunt side of a knife.

"It's not a knife that's made easy to distinguish the right side," was what she said as her excuse.

4. BTS' RM

BTS' 'sexy-brain' RM, who has an IQ of 148, also exhibited frequent mistakes on several occasions.

In one of the V Live broadcasts, he was blamed for microwaving instant rice with its covering wide open(instant rice should only be 'slightly' opened to get cooked in the microwave).

It's told that fellow BTS members always have to check on RM because he frequently loses his belongings such as wallet and passport.

5. BLACKPINK's Jennie

While Jennie's beauty is impeccable, she's also the 'sloppy one' among her team members.

For instance, she was so confident about cooking, but burned everything, entered the 'haunted house' courageously, but ran out of it in tears...and so on. There's no end to Jennie's list of clumsy moments!

6. Lovelyz

In 2015, the entire members of Lovelyz prepared passports for their trip to Jeju. (Koreans do not need a passport to go to Jeju, only ID cards are needed)

They saw their agency's seniors preparing passports before going to the airport, and so, they thought they would also need them when they take a plane to Jeju!

Thanks to this hilarious episode, they earned a nickname, 'innocent idol'.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com