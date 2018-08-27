1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

WATCH: BTS' Vocal Line Performs 'The Truth Untold' for the First Time

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

They slayed singing this song live!

The stage of BTS singing The Truth Untold has been released for the first time through the group's LOVE YOURSELF world tour held in Seoul on August 25~26!

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

The Truth Untold, a track included in BTS' album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear is a song collaborated with the world-famous DJ Steve Aoki. While this song has been sung only by the 'vocal line' members, which are Jimin, Jungkook, V, and Jin, the song has been highly praised for their desperate and emotional voices.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Recently, this beautiful song has been spotlighted once again, as it was used for a mission in Mnet's Produce 48, the popular survival TV show in Korea. However, the sight of BTS members singing the song themselves has never been revealed until now.

When the videos of BTS' vocal line singing The Truth Untold at their concert were unveiled, social media and online communities exploded with fans' heated reactions. A clip uploaded on Twitter on August 25, has already gained over 750,000 views in just two days since its release.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT