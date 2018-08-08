You Walk into a Cafe And There's a Part-timer That Looks Like JIHOON of WANNA ONE?

The most handsome cafe part-timer in the world has appeared!

I need this cafe right now!

On August 8, photos that caught Wanna One's Park Jihoon working at a cafe in a pure white shirt went viral on Korea's online communities.

The day before, on August 7, Wanna One held a guerrilla fan meeting, Thanks Cafe, at a coffee shop located in Sangam-dong, Seoul, in celebration of their one year anniversary.

Members of Wanna One presented coffee to their fans who have supported them throughout the last one year. Each member turned into a cafe part-timer, and took fans' orders, made coffee by themselves, and handed the drinks directly to the fans.

Fan services such as sharing a few words and taking selfies were extra gifts!

At this perfect repay event of Wanna One, fans were delighted and touched. Netizens also commented, "Looks like they filmed a movie at a cafe", "I would be happy to drink just plain water, if such a handsome barista is at a cafe", ", "If there's a cafe with that kind of part-timer, I would go there every single day", "A coffee made by Jihoon… I'm so jealous of the people who went there!"

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

