1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

You Walk into a Cafe And There's a Part-timer That Looks Like JIHOON of WANNA ONE?

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

The most handsome cafe part-timer in the world has appeared!

I need this cafe right now!

On August 8, photos that caught Wanna One's Park Jihoon working at a cafe in a pure white shirt went viral on Korea's online communities.

The day before, on August 7, Wanna One held a guerrilla fan meeting, Thanks Cafe, at a coffee shop located in Sangam-dong, Seoul, in celebration of their one year anniversary.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Members of Wanna One presented coffee to their fans who have supported them throughout the last one year. Each member turned into a cafe part-timer, and took fans' orders, made coffee by themselves, and handed the drinks directly to the fans.

Photo from Online community

Photo from Online community

Fan services such as sharing a few words and taking selfies were extra gifts!

At this perfect repay event of Wanna One, fans were delighted and touched. Netizens also commented, "Looks like they filmed a movie at a cafe", "I would be happy to drink just plain water, if such a handsome barista is at a cafe", ", "If there's a cafe with that kind of part-timer, I would go there every single day", "A coffee made by Jihoon… I'm so jealous of the people who went there!"

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT