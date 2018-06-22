PHOTOS: There Was a Reason for D.O. Pretending He Didn't Hear CHAN YEOL

EXO's CHAN YEOL is a well-known "D.O. lover".

Haha their friendship

While D.O. is a year younger than CHAN YEOL, D.O is blunt and chic compared to winsome CHAN YEOL.

CHAN YEOL spoke in a program that D.O. rarely responds to him and disclosed that he often felt sad seeing D.O's cold reaction.

KAI assisted "Even when D.O is doing nothing, he doesn't respond to CHAN YEOL. He answers when CHAN YEOL screams out loud."

With KAI's testimony, D.O said "I was just making fun of him. But it's true that he speaks loads of absolute drivels."

When the emcee of a program Lee Teuk asked: "Are you discriminating members?", D.O admitted, "Yes, I think I do." (*D.O. and CHAN YEOL actually are the best friends)

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

