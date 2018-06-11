1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS' 'DNA' MV Exceeds 400 Million Views for the First Time as a Korean Group

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BTS' music video of the song DNA broke through 400 million views for the first time as a Korean group.

In just 9 months!!

DNA, the title track of BTS' album LOVE YOURSELF: Her has exceeded 400 million views at about 7:25 PM on June 9. This is a record set in the shortest period, nine months since its release, and also the very first record as a Korean group.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot


DNA'smusic video reached 400 million views in nine months, after reaching 200 million views in just three months, and 300 million views in five months.

With scene transitions that cross over virtual reality and the outer space, this music video visually expressed the song's lyrics that says, 'We were linked from the beginning like a destiny, sharing one DNA'.

Other than DNA, BTS has three music videos with over 300 million views including FIRE, DOPE, and Blood Sweat & Tears, and four music videos over 200 million views including Not Today, Save ME, MIC Drop Remix, and Boy In Luv.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT