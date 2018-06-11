BTS' 'DNA' MV Exceeds 400 Million Views for the First Time as a Korean Group

BTS' music video of the song DNA broke through 400 million views for the first time as a Korean group.

In just 9 months!!

DNA, the title track of BTS' album LOVE YOURSELF: Her has exceeded 400 million views at about 7:25 PM on June 9. This is a record set in the shortest period, nine months since its release, and also the very first record as a Korean group.



DNA'smusic video reached 400 million views in nine months, after reaching 200 million views in just three months, and 300 million views in five months.

With scene transitions that cross over virtual reality and the outer space, this music video visually expressed the song's lyrics that says, 'We were linked from the beginning like a destiny, sharing one DNA'.

Other than DNA, BTS has three music videos with over 300 million views including FIRE, DOPE, and Blood Sweat & Tears, and four music videos over 200 million views including Not Today, Save ME, MIC Drop Remix, and Boy In Luv.



By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

