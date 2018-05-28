Things that Make BTS' Hearts Break

Even though BTS is meant to be 'bulletproof', like how its name implies, BTS members sometimes get their hearts broken. When are those times? Suga has once talked about the moments his heart hurt.

"It's okay for me, but I'm worried my parents…" said Suga

When Suga appeared on KBS COOL FM's Super Junior's Kiss the Radio in 2013, he said, "I get hurt a lot. I try to take less care of the comments these days, but my heart breaks, thinking that my parents might see them."

"Comments such as 'Why is he so ugly', 'Why is his name so weird' are hurtful. It's okay for me, but I'm worried my parents would see them," said Suga worriedly.

He went on, "It only takes five seconds to write a malicious comment. But for the person who receives them, those words never get off the mind in just five seconds. I think people have to be more considerate not to hurt others."

Jimin has also received an additional death threat, following last year. Regarding this, Jimin said on May 24, "It seems like our fans were more worried about this than myself. My agency's helping me a lot, so we won't have to worry too much."

Seems like even theses flawless boys also cannot be an exception from anti-fans and malicious comments. Seeing these sights, ARMYs left comments such as, "I'm gonna listen to BTS' music to console my sad soul", "How can you write something hateful about such a perfect person", "When BTS' hearts break, ARMYs' hearts break too".

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

