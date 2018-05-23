What XIUMIN, the Idol with the Cutest Baby Face, Showed in the Swimming Pool

Xiumin turns 30 years old next year. He is in his late 20s, but still has a 'baby face' like a fairy.

His face is just so cute but···!

However, his charm doesn't end here. In contrary to his fairy-like face, he has a perfectly toned body. This has been proven when he took his top off to play water polo in It’s Dangerous Beyond The Blankets, a variety show of the channel MBC.

At that time, Xiumin said in the interview, "I don't really like water." Like he said, he seemed hesitant to go into the swimming pool.

However, after he shyly took his top off in the water, he slowly fell into the attraction of water polo. While he was focused on playing the game, his toned abs and back muscles were naturally revealed.

This unexpected charm of Xiumin is getting a spotlight again, as he was recently active with EXO's unit group, EXO-CBX. He also appeared in the regular season of It’s Dangerous Beyond The Blankets. On the episode aired on May 17, he traveled to the South Sea of Korea with WINNER's Song Minho and two other celebrities who have the same name as him, 'Min Suk'.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

