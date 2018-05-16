VIDEO: Cuteness Overloads With Helium-Voiced BLACKPINK JISOO

Prepare yourselves for cuteness overloading BLACKPINK.

Caution: So addictive, You can't stop watching

Here is the video clip of JISOO, which is 100 percent addictive. This video clip features JISOO singing after inhaling helium gas.

On the second episode of BLACKPINK HOUSE aired at the beginning of 2018, members had late night snacks. When JiSOO woke up the next morning, she inhaled helium and sang a song.

She even improvised a lyrics "hello hello I am JISOO! Helium gas made my voice like this!"

It seems like JISOO's endearingness will be permanently stored in Blink's hearts.

Fans who've seen this responded "I want JISOO's helium gas video", "If anyone needs this video, take it".

BLACKPINK's first reality show BLACKPINK HOUSE was initially released through Youtube and Naver V LIVE last January 6 and recently exceeded 100 million hits on May 11.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

