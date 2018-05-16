1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

VIDEO: Cuteness Overloads With Helium-Voiced BLACKPINK JISOO

중앙일보

입력

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

Prepare yourselves for cuteness overloading BLACKPINK.

Caution: So addictive, You can't stop watching

Here is the video clip of JISOO, which is 100 percent addictive. This video clip features JISOO singing after inhaling helium gas.

On the second episode of BLACKPINK HOUSE aired at the beginning of 2018, members had late night snacks. When JiSOO woke up the next morning, she inhaled helium and sang a song.

She even improvised a lyrics "hello hello I am JISOO! Helium gas made my voice like this!"

It seems like JISOO's endearingness will be permanently stored in Blink's hearts.

Fans who've seen this responded "I want JISOO's helium gas video", "If anyone needs this video, take it".

BLACKPINK's first reality show BLACKPINK HOUSE was initially released through Youtube and Naver V LIVE last January 6 and recently exceeded 100 million hits on May 11.

관련기사

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT