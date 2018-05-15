KANG DANIEL's Adorable Pre-Debut Stage with Chao Lu, He said "I Shivered"

WANNA ONE's Kang Daniel appeared on a tv program Idol Room and his pre-debut has come up in conversation.

"I shivered, when I had to hug her from the back"

Previously Daniel in KBS 2TV Happy Together mentioned the time when he was a back dancer of Chao Lu in the cover stage of Uhm Jung Hwa's Invitation. While reminiscing, he said, "It was pre-debut of WANNA ONE. There was a dance move where I had to hug her from the back, and I shivered."

Chao Lu in MBC Everyone Video Star also talked about it "I had a cover stage of Uhm Jung Hwa's Invitation two years ago, and Daniel was my dance partner."

WANNA ONE appeared as the first guest of a new TV program JTBC Idol Room, and they played a great role in it.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com