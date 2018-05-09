Why Is He So Hot? ♥ JIMIN's Photographs Have Gone Viral Soon After Its Release on Twitter

BTS Jimin came back with sexiness.

Are you ready for SEXY JIMIN?

BigHit Entertainment on May 9 uploaded concept photos of BTS's third album LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear on its official Twitter.

In a rather freewheeling concept of denim look photoshoots, Jimin revealed his sexiness long after Blood, Sweat & Tears of 2016.

In the photo, Jimin lifted his arms, wearing nothing but a denim jacket. His waistline was slightly exposed with Calvin Klein underwear band. Sexy mono-lid and full lips, the well-known trademarks of Jimin made the photo shoot atmosphere even more dreamlike.

Jimin's intended sexy concept photos have gone viral on the Twitter soon after its release, that it even went on the trend keyword.

Common reactions of ARMYs were "I can't wait to see how they gon' tease Jimin", "Park Jimin wth?!!!!!", "critical sexiness", "his eyes and mood killed all". Some others adorably drew in an imaginary black turtleneck on the photo while saying "you shouldn't get cold".

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com