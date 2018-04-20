"Who Would You Date If You Were A Boy?" BLACKPINK Responded To A Question Asked By Fans

BLACKPINK members gave answers to the question: "Who would you date if you were a boy?"

BLACKPINK had a V Live in June 2017 when they came back with their song As If It's Your Last.

During the live, they answered the questions that fans' have asked 'Please pick a member you would date if you're a boy'.

Lisa initially chose herself but changed to "Jennie" when members jeered at her. When she was asked why she answered: "because Jennie is sexy".

Jennie hardly concealed her joy and said "No wonder Lisa is touch-touch-ing me these days. I get it."

Jennie to the same question responded, "Jisoo unnie, I would like to date a funny girl, and she is".

Jisoo said "I would pick Rosé. Rosé would probably sing me every night and write me a song". Rosé chose Jennie, saying "her kimchi fried rice is the best. For real".

So, Jennie won first place by receiving 2 votes in the team. Which member do you find attractive in BLACKPINK?

