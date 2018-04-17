1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Selected as the Best K-Pop Star in 2017 by Worldwide Fans

중앙일보

입력

Jin of BTS. [BTS&#39; Facebook.]

Jin of BTS. [BTS&#39; Facebook.]

Last year, worldwide fans have chosen BTS as the most loved K-pop star.

BTS, the best K-pop star!

'Soompi', the English website covering Korean pop culture has announced the winner of '2017 Soompi Award' at the end of 2017 based on the votes of fans in 190 different countries carried out at the beginning of 2017.

BTS was chosen not only in the area of 'Artist of the Year' but also on other 6 fields including 'Album of the Year' and 'Song of the Year'. Together with V receiving an award of K-Drama's 'Best Idol Actor', BTS has brought a total of 7 Soompi Awards among 30 competitive fields.

'Best Boy Group' Award and 'Best Girl Group' Award went to Got7 and Girlfriend while Baekhyun of Exo and IU won the 'Best Solo' Awards.

There also were winners in the drama fields. Lee Joon-Gi in tvN's Criminal Mind, and SNSD Yoon-Ah in MBC TV The King in Love won the awards for 'Actor/Actress of the Year'.

Drama &#39;Goblin&#39;

Drama &#39;Goblin&#39;

Goblin won the award of 'Drama of the Year' which could be seen as the best drama award. Unfortunately, the main actor and actress of Goblin missed an opportunity to win the award for best actor and actress, but Lee Dong-Wook and Yoo In-Na won the awards for supporting actor and actress.

Soompi Awards has also given a special award to Jong-Hyun of Shinee who passed away last year.

Jong-Hyun [Yonhap]

Jong-Hyun [Yonhap]

'Soompi' now has 7 million monthly users. Based on fans' online votes, 'Soompi Awards' give awards in 30 different fields including K-Pop and K-Drama. And the votes have largely increased from 40 million to 160 million from 2015 to 2017.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT