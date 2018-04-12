EXO's SEHUN Becomes the First K-pop Star to Appear on a Full-page NYT Ad

Sehun of EXO became the first K-pop star to be featured in a New York Times ad.

EXO-L's orchestrated the surprise for the EXO star.

Sehun's fans orchestrated the surprise birthday present in celebration of his birthday on April 12.

The happy birthday ad will be printed in color on a full-page.

How much do you think the full-page ad cost the fans? Exactly US $214,000.

The EXO star's Chinese fans are planning a surprise in the city of Shanghai as well. The happy birthday ad for Sehun will be on display at the Twin Tower.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

