Singer Accused of Buying Sex to Take Legal Actions

중앙일보

입력

Se7en said he would take strong actions against after years of false accusations of paying for sexual activities.

His agency says he suffered for many years.

On March 26, Seven's agency ELEVEN9 Entertainment said: "We clearly state that rumors surrounding him are once again, false."

The agency stated, "He was acquitted after a thorough investigation by the Ministry of National Defense, yet the slander and abuse continue, and he has unbearably suffered for the past years."

The statement further read "He is a person before he is a singer known to the public," and "After today, we will be taking strong legal actions against those who circulate malicious slander and false rumors."

Se7en was swept up in controversy as he was caught entering a massage parlor known for offering adult services in 2013. He was detained in the guardhouse for 10 days for violating his decree on military service and absence without leave.

The Ministry of National Defense revealed that they saw Se7en to have been looking to get a massage and not soliciting, hence the 10-day sentence for violating his duties and absence without leave."

In 2016, Se7en confessed how he felt on his social media account when the public continued to view him in a negative light.

Seven wrote "I've suffered since yesterday. Many thoughts flooded my head. My presence itself is a burden to those around me. I thought time would heal everything but it seems like everything is my fault." He also clarified "I've done nothing wrong other than violating my duties and being absent without leave. But for those reasons I'm responsible, and I'm sincerely sorry for those faults."

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

