사회

“Save Me” (2016) Becomes BTS’ 6th 200M-viewed MV

중앙일보

입력

Mnet

Mnet

BTS' "Save Me" music video has reached 200M views on YouTube.

Simply legendary.

Big Hit Entertainment

Big Hit Entertainment

Big Hit Entertainment announced that the music video for "Save Me" released in May 2016 has reached over 200M as of March 17.

SAVE ME MV

SAVE ME MV

This makes BTS' 6th music video with over 200M views following "DNA," "FIRE," "Dope," "Blood, Sweat & Tears," "DNA," and "Not Today."

BTS has a number of 100M-viewed music videos under their belt as well, including "Boy in Luv," "Spring Day," "Danger," "I NEED U," "War of Hormones," and "MIC Drop Remix Ver."

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

