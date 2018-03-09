1 읽는 중

사회

Disgraced Actor JO MIN-Ki Commits Suicide After Facing #MeToo Accusations

중앙일보

The #MeToo movement is building in South Korea. Lots of high-profile figures of all fields, including the entertainment industry, are accused of sexual assaults that had been kept buried for quite some time.

He chose to dodge the allegations by death.

Among the accused, the actor Jo Min-ki committed suicide. He was to be summoned for police investigation for allegations of sexual abuse against his students.

According to the police, Jo Min-ki was found dead on March 9, 16:05, at a warehouse next to an underground parking lot of a studio apartment building located in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul.

After sexual assault accusations broke out from the students of the university where he taught as a professor, testimonies from even more victims cascaded. Jo was also accused of raping a waitress at a cafe and sending salacious text messages asking for sex to an unwilling woman.

Since the 52-year-old actor made frequent appearances on air with his daughter, showing off his "fatherly affection," the charges against him caused even more public outrage.

While Jo denied the accusations at first, as more evidence of his sexual predation poured out, he eventually apologized, promising that he "would lead the rest of [his] life in restraint and self-reflection."

By Goldbin, Arin Kim and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

