How Many Do You Know? BTS V's Trivias that a ♥True ARMY Should Know♥

A true ARMY should know inside out and upside down these trivia of each BTS member. And VoomVoom put together individual member's trivia. What are the masculine hunk/pretty boy V's habits that just melt fans' hearts?

Leave us comments below!

1. Having a 'square mouth' when he smiles

2. Arranging his hair in a chic manner

He sets his hair as if he were bowing down to say hello.

3. Biting his fingers

4. His ears that move unconsciously

He moves his ear unconsciously, which is possible due to his well-developed musculi auriculares, a muscle for moving your ears.

5. Putting his hands between his thighs when sitting down

6. Grazing his lips with his tongue

Share with us V's trivia only you know! Leave us comments below♥

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

