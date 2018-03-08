How Many Do You Know? BTS V's Trivias that a ♥True ARMY Should Know♥

A true ARMY should know inside out and upside down these trivia of each BTS member. And VoomVoom put together individual member's trivia. What are the masculine hunk/pretty boy V's habits that just melt fans' hearts?
He sets his hair as if he were bowing down to say hello.
He moves his ear unconsciously, which is possible due to his well-developed musculi auriculares, a muscle for moving your ears.
