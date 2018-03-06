1 읽는 중

Rewriting K-pop History…J-Hope of BTS Debuts at No. 63 on Billboard 200

중앙일보

입력

J-Hope of BTS made it to Billboard!

First ever for a K-pop solo artist!

J-Hope's solos mixtape titled "Hope World" debuted at No. 63 on Billboard 200 according to the most recent chart published on February 5.

The chart incorporates the total sales until March 1.

This is the highest that any K-pop solo artist has ever achieved.

Back in 2009, BoA's eponymous U.S. album landed at No. 127, and Taeyang's 2nd album "Rise) released in 2014 on No. 112, while the SHINee vocalist Jonghyun's posthumous album "Poet|Artist" and G-Dragon's "One of a Kind" landed at No. 117 and No. 161 respectively.

J-Hope's solo mixtape topped the World Albums chart and charted at No. 16 on Top Album Sales chart.

The title track "Day Dream," and the B-side tracks "Hope World" and "HANGSANG" rose as high as No. 3, No. 16, and No. 23 on World Digital Song Sales Chart.

J-Hope was also named as the 97th on the Artist 100 chart, which makes him the second K-pop solo artist to be listed after Psy. The BTS rapper was also listed as No. 3 on Emerging Artists Chart.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

