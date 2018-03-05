1 읽는 중

사회

BTS' ‘Not Today’ Reaches 200M Views, Marking the Band's 5th 200M-viewed MV

중앙일보

The phenomenally popular boy band BTS has another music video over 200M views under their belt, once again affirming their worldwide popularity.

Another incredible milestone!

"Not Today," a track listed on BTS' repackaged album released in February last year, "WINGS: You Never Walk Alone," has reached 200M views on March 3 KST.

Now the seven-member K-pop boy band has a total of five music videos over 200M views.

The following are BTS' top 5 most viewed music videos:

1. ‘DNA’ (297,850,387 views as of March 5 KST)

2. ‘Fire’ (295,735,018 views as of March 5 KST) 

3. ‘Dope’ (276,490,318 views as of March 5 KST)

4. ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’ (267,108,147 views as of March 5 KST)  

5. ‘Not Today’ (200,977,585 views as of March 5 KST) 

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

