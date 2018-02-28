1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS to Hold Another Fansign

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @pumaxbts

Photo from Instagram @pumaxbts

PUMA, the sportswear brand, revealed on February 28 KST that BTS would be not only its model in Korea, but also worldwide. BTS has been the face of PUMA for five years since 2013, when BTS attended the PUMA DISC 2.0 launch.

Another chance to see the busy BTS face-to-face!

Photo from PUMA

Photo from PUMA

Photo from PUMA

Photo from PUMA

PUMA X BTS will release 2018 special edition TURIN for the first time ever. TURIN is said to have symbolized 'THE TIME WITH BTS.'

PUMA will stage a fansign promotion from March 2 to April 1 exclusively for those who purchase TURIN. You can apply for the fansign as follows; with the product comes a BTS photo card, and you type in the code on the PUMA website, and voila! 150 buyers will be randomly selected to see BTS face-to-face.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT