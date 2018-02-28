BTS to Hold Another Fansign

PUMA, the sportswear brand, revealed on February 28 KST that BTS would be not only its model in Korea, but also worldwide. BTS has been the face of PUMA for five years since 2013, when BTS attended the PUMA DISC 2.0 launch.

Another chance to see the busy BTS face-to-face!

PUMA X BTS will release 2018 special edition TURIN for the first time ever. TURIN is said to have symbolized 'THE TIME WITH BTS.'

PUMA will stage a fansign promotion from March 2 to April 1 exclusively for those who purchase TURIN. You can apply for the fansign as follows; with the product comes a BTS photo card, and you type in the code on the PUMA website, and voila! 150 buyers will be randomly selected to see BTS face-to-face.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

