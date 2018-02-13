1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

PHOTOS: "For Real?" BTS' JUNGKOOK Off Camera Is Unbelievable

중앙일보

입력

Jungkook looks better in real life than on camera!

"There are stars in his eyes."

An online community post featured Jungkook off stage and off camera, with the writer marveling at how handsome Jungkook is. The writer commented "I've never seen him in real life. Does he really look like this? If so, he's a wonder."

U.S. Vogue, in a recent photo shoot with BTS, wrote "Jungkook, the youngest, is so striking in person" and that "an audible hush falls when he enters."

관련기사

How beautiful does one have to be for an "audible hush" to fall when one enters? Let's have a look at the incredibly gorgeous photos of Jungkook.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Upon seeing this, a netizen wrote, "it looks like there are stars in his eyes."

Has anyone ever seen Jungkook in real life? Is there a twinkle in his eye like stars in a night sky?

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT