PHOTOS: "For Real?" BTS' JUNGKOOK Off Camera Is Unbelievable

Jungkook looks better in real life than on camera!

"There are stars in his eyes."

An online community post featured Jungkook off stage and off camera, with the writer marveling at how handsome Jungkook is. The writer commented "I've never seen him in real life. Does he really look like this? If so, he's a wonder."

U.S. Vogue, in a recent photo shoot with BTS, wrote "Jungkook, the youngest, is so striking in person" and that "an audible hush falls when he enters."

How beautiful does one have to be for an "audible hush" to fall when one enters? Let's have a look at the incredibly gorgeous photos of Jungkook.

Upon seeing this, a netizen wrote, "it looks like there are stars in his eyes."

Has anyone ever seen Jungkook in real life? Is there a twinkle in his eye like stars in a night sky?

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com