Again? BTS' 'DNA' Certified Gold by RIAA

BTS&#39; V. Photo from online community

We should just call them the record-breakers instead of BTS.

A second gold.

BTS has been certified gold for the second time by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Photo from Big Hit Entertainment

On February 13, BTS' agency Big Hit Entertainment revealed that "RIAA certified gold BTS' single 'DNA' on February 9."

BTS earns RIAA Gold Award for MIC DROP Remix. Photo from RIAA

Another win for BTS after being certified gold its 'MIC Drop Remix,' which was a first for K-pop groups.

Photo from online community

RIAA certifies albums according to sales. Albums recording sales over five million are certified 'gold,' million 'platinum,' two million 'multi platinum,' and ten million 'diamond.' For a track to be certified gold, it has to record over five million sales of pay-per-downloads, audio/video streaming, etc.

Scene from BTS&#39; DNA M/V

'DNA' is the title track of the September-released 'LOVE YOURSELF: Her,' describing a teenager in love. Upon release, it topped iTunes charts over 32 countries all over the world and landed No.67 on U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

