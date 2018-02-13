Again? BTS' 'DNA' Certified Gold by RIAA

We should just call them the record-breakers instead of BTS.

A second gold.

BTS has been certified gold for the second time by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

On February 13, BTS' agency Big Hit Entertainment revealed that "RIAA certified gold BTS' single 'DNA' on February 9."

Another win for BTS after being certified gold its 'MIC Drop Remix,' which was a first for K-pop groups.

RIAA certifies albums according to sales. Albums recording sales over five million are certified 'gold,' million 'platinum,' two million 'multi platinum,' and ten million 'diamond.' For a track to be certified gold, it has to record over five million sales of pay-per-downloads, audio/video streaming, etc.

'DNA' is the title track of the September-released 'LOVE YOURSELF: Her,' describing a teenager in love. Upon release, it topped iTunes charts over 32 countries all over the world and landed No.67 on U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com