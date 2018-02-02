BTS' 3rd Japanese Album "FACE YOURSELF" to be Released This Coming April

BTS' third Japanese album "FACE YOURSELF" will be released on April 4.

BTS is the only K-pop artist to be certified "Double Platinum" in Japan.

This April album is the first album the group has released in over a year and a half. The album includes a total of 10 tracks, including the Japanese versions of "Blood, Sweat, Tears," "Not Today," "MIC Drop," "Crystal Snow," and "Go Go."

"Best of Me," a collaborative work with The Chainsmokers, and two tracks produced by a team in Japan are also on the list.

The limited editions of the album will include a DVD of the documentary of the band's event in Yokohama in December last year.

