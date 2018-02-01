1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

JONGHYUN's Posthumous Album Charts on Billboard 200

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ Ilgan Sports

ⓒ Ilgan Sports

Jonghyun's album "POET | ARTIST" released posthumously on January 23 debuted at No. 177 on Billboard 200 and No. 1 on World Album, according to the most recent chart published on January 30. This makes Jonghyun the fourth South Korean solo artist to chart on Billboard 200, following BoA, G-Dragon, and Taeyang of BIGBANG.

Profits from the album sales will be used to help those in need.

The album consists of a total of eleven songs, most of which have been composed by Jonghyun himself. Besides the title track "Shinin'," the electro-pop track "Only One You Need" earned the acclamation of the critics.

SM Entertainment announced that all the profits from the album sales will be forwarded to the late artist's mother to be used to establish a foundation for helping those in need.

On December 18, 2017, Jonghyun was found unconscious from cardiac arrest at a hotel in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam district of Seoul. While he was moved to the hospital nearby, he failed to regain consciousness.

His funeral was held at Asan Medical Center for three days from December 19 to 21. Show business personalities, media executives, fellow artists, and fans attended the service to bid goodbye to the SHINee vocalist whose untimely death shocked many. The four remaining members of SHINee - Onew, Key, Minho, and Taemin - served as pallbearers. Jonghyun left the world at 27 years of age.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT