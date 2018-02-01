JONGHYUN's Posthumous Album Charts on Billboard 200

Jonghyun's album "POET | ARTIST" released posthumously on January 23 debuted at No. 177 on Billboard 200 and No. 1 on World Album, according to the most recent chart published on January 30. This makes Jonghyun the fourth South Korean solo artist to chart on Billboard 200, following BoA, G-Dragon, and Taeyang of BIGBANG.

Profits from the album sales will be used to help those in need.

The album consists of a total of eleven songs, most of which have been composed by Jonghyun himself. Besides the title track "Shinin'," the electro-pop track "Only One You Need" earned the acclamation of the critics.

SM Entertainment announced that all the profits from the album sales will be forwarded to the late artist's mother to be used to establish a foundation for helping those in need.

On December 18, 2017, Jonghyun was found unconscious from cardiac arrest at a hotel in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam district of Seoul. While he was moved to the hospital nearby, he failed to regain consciousness.

His funeral was held at Asan Medical Center for three days from December 19 to 21. Show business personalities, media executives, fellow artists, and fans attended the service to bid goodbye to the SHINee vocalist whose untimely death shocked many. The four remaining members of SHINee - Onew, Key, Minho, and Taemin - served as pallbearers. Jonghyun left the world at 27 years of age.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

