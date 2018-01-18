BTS' “MIC Drop” Charts on Billboard Hot 100 for Seven Weeks Straight

BTS' "MIC Drop" has now charted on Billboard's Hot 100 for seven weeks straight.

Another week, another new record for the K-pop Kings.

According to the most recent chart published on January 17, BTS' "MIC Drop" remixed by Steve Aoki charted at No. 74, making a new record as the longest K-pop track to stay on Billboard's Hot 100.

The band's album "LOVE YOURSELF: Her" released in September last year has succeeded in landing on Billboard's 200 for fourteen consecutive weeks and topped the World Albums chart for seven weeks.

BTS also hit No. 19 on Artist 100.

Recently, the track has also been used as the soundtrack for the teaser clip of the fifth season of the American TV series, Silicon Valley.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com