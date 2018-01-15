BTS Regains The "Top Boy Band" Throne After Three Months

The boy band of the highest reputation is BTS! Once forfeiting the crown to the rookie WannaOne, BTS regained the throne in just three months.

BTS wins over WannaOne and EXO as having the highest boy band brand reputation.

According to Korea Reputation Center's big data analysis on January's boy group brand reputation, BTS won first place with an index of 16,839,776. WannaOne was the runner-up with 16,742,534, and EXO followed with 11,370,108.

Korea Reputation Center has analyzed 112,053,324 data from December 12, 2017, to January 13, 2018. The data have been gathered by analyzing engagement/participation, media coverage, communication, online community coverage indexes measured by consumer behavior analysis.

Korea Reputation Center explained the outcome, stating that "The link analysis to 'BTS' showed that the words 'happy, love, thanks' popped up the most, and the keyword analysis showed that 'Golden Disc Awards, Billboard, Youtube' were the most frequently searched words. Year-end ceremonies seem to have sparked consumers' interest in BTS."

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

