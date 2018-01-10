BREAKING: IU Wins the Song of the Year at the 32nd Golden Disc Awards

IU wins the 32nd Golden Disc Awards' the Song of the Year!

IU's 'Through the Night' is officially the best song of 2017.

On January 10, IU's 'Through the Night' won the Song of the Year at the 32nd Golden Disc Awards.

IU stated, "It's an honor to win the Song of the Year. I love my fans very much. Thank you to everyone."

IU released its album 'Palette' last year. Its pre-released single 'Through the Night' as well as the album itself, was loved by many.

BLACKPINK, Heize, Akdong Musician, Bolbbalgan4, TWICE, BIGBANG, WINNER, Red Velvet, Yoon Jong-shin, and BTS won awards in the Song Division as well.

The Golden Disc Awards, held since 1986, is one of the most prestigious music awards in Korea. Based on the sales of digitals songs and albums, the awards select tracks and artists that were the most loved in the year.

The ceremony is held for two consecutive days, with the Digital Song Division awarded on January 10 and the Album Division awarded on January 11.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com