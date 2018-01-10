BREAKING: WANNA ONE Crowned Rookie Artist of the Year at Golden Disc 2018

Wanna One won the "Rookie Artist of the Year Award" at The 32nd Golden Disc Awards held at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Ilsan City.

Congratulations, WANNA ONE!

Wanna One proved once again that they have been the most influential new artist of 2017 as winners of Rookie Artist Award at the three major music awards of South Korea, the other two being Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards.

The eleven-member boy band's 2017 album "1×1=1 (To Be One)" and the title track "Energetic" were widely loved by fans.

The Golden Disc Awards is one of the most well-reputed music awards in South Korea. This year's awards ceremony is held for two days from January 10 to 11.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

