BTS Face Reading ① Why RM Can't Not Be A Leader

Face reading, or physiognomy, is the practice of interpreting one's facial features to assess character or personality, and even predict fate (believe it or not). A renowned physiognomist of Korea named Baek Jae-kwon rendered face reading analyses of the seven boys of BTS. What does 2018 have in store for the sensational K-pop boy band? Let's take a look. First, here's RM's readings.

No wonder he's the leader of BTS.

BTS RM has the face of a leader. He has the leadership and driving force befitting those of a leader. He's very opinionated and very stubborn. He's not the type to play petty tricks, he relies on his "animal instinct" to make decisions. He's very hard to control. He never settles for second best and always aims higher. He performs better and can reach his full potential as a leader than a follower. He should watch out for any injuries.

No wonder RM is a born-to-be leader. He should watch his health this year. Stay healthy, RM!

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

