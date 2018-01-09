Chinese Fans Spend Over 40.5 Billion for G-DRAGON in a Year

G-Dragon's Chinese fans have spent over 40.5 billion won (near 38 million dollars) in an online shopping website.

You can't even count the numbers.

According to statistics released in December 2017, by Taobao, one of the largest online shopping websites in China, revealed that G-Dragon's fandom 'Yongdan' has spent over 40.5 billion won in Taobao alone.

Only Jay Chou, Lu Han (former EXO's Luhan), and Yang Mi surpass G-Dragon. G-Dragon ranked No.4 alongside Fan Bingbing. He is the only non-Chinese on the chart.

G-Dragon also ranked second on the Chinese conglomerate Alibaba's list of '2017's Celebrities Who Influence Chinese Consumers.' Yang Mi topped the list, with Lu Han ranking third and Fan Bingbing fourth.

