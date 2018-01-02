VLOG: BTS Takes Turns to Wish Fans Happy New Year ⑥ V



The globally popular boy band BTS has a message for ARMYs for the new year. The new year's greetings from the hottest boys on the planet reek with sweetness and their love for their fans. Watch the boys take turns to wish us all a happy new year.

"I will be right here beside you. Let's make more fun memories in 2018," V told fans.

On December 31, BTS posted a new years message on their official YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV.

V had a short and sweet message for the fans.

Watch V share his new year's message below (6:13 - 6:59):

I wish that each day of 2018 would be filled with happiness for you and I hope your days are filled with laughter rather than tears. I will be here right beside you. Let's make more fun new memories together in 2018. Let's go ARMYs, I love you all.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

