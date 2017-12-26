A Never-before-seen Dance Clip of JONGHYUN Posted by SM Entertainment Choreographer

A choreographer at SM Entertainment posted a dance clip of the late Kim Jonghyun of SHINee on December 23 with a caption that read, "What a dancer. That's my boy."

On the clip, Jonghyun is dancing to his single "Inspiration," topless and with a black hat and black pants on.

Jonghyun passed away on December 18 at Cheongdam-dong in Gangnam district of Seoul. His label SM Entertainment issued a statement on the official website of SHINee, which read "Today, we sent our beloved Jonghyun away to a more peaceful and warmer place…We thank all those who have offered condolences to the family of the late artist, members of SHINee, and the fellow artists and executives at the company."

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

