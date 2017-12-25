Secret to BTS' Phenomenal Success Laid Bare on Japanese Entertainment TV Show

The Japanese entertainment show "PON" broadcast on Nippon TV laid out two reasons behind BTS' sweeping success.

"BTS is really quite unlike any other in the industry," said the Japanese host.

"The K-pop boy group made their debut in Japan in 2014 and recently charted as high as No. 7 on Billboard's Top 200," the host introduced the K-pop's hottest boy band at the moment.

The host also named the K-pop megastars' military-precise choreography as a reason for their worldwide appeal. "I was surprised by their incredibly synchronized dance moves," he complimented, adding that "it is really quite unlike any other."

TEAMWORK

BTS explained the key to their success as teamwork.

"Jin, Suga, and I weren't originally dancers," said RM in an interview. "Which is why we had to practice harder as a group," he added.

INTERACTION WITH FANS

The show cited the boys' constant interaction with their fans through social media as another reason for their success.

"It only takes, like, a minute to post something on social media, which is enough time for us to talk to our fans in-between schedules," explained Jin.

"The first thing we want to do when there's something coming up is to tell our fans about it," said Jungkook. "That's why we keep them updated through social media," he added.

"We want our fans to watch us practice hard," said RM.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

