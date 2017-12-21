1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"I wish someone would kill me" BTS RM's Song In Distress

중앙일보

입력

RM. Photo from BTS Blog.

RM. Photo from BTS Blog.

On January 1, RM released a self-written song on BTS' official blog.

The lyrics reflect on the pain he felt.

The title is 'always.'

RM, posting the song and lyrics, stated "I worked on this early last year, and only roughly recorded the song. I felt pressured, emotionally burdened, so I jotted down how I felt, as I didn't want to forget such emotion. Now, to my relief, I feel much better." He added, "Still, it seems like a waste to let go of the song just because my feelings went away."

He further stated "I thought about revising the song a little, but I wanted to leave my feelings intact. When you're feeling down, sometimes the saddest songs can lift you up."

The lyrics go as follows:

RM - always (translated ver.)

One morning I opened my eyes
and I wished I was dead
I wish someone would kill me
In the deafening silence
I live to understand the world
Yet the world never understands me, why
No, exactly half is missing
It's trying to damage me

I miss me miss me baby
I miss me miss me baby
I wish me I wish me baby
wish I could choose me

I'm this desperate
Why can't it come true
Always
Always
Always
Always
Always (I lost my all ways)
Always (I lost my all ways)
Always (I lost my all ways)
Always (I lost my all ways)

When I meet God, I'll tell him
Life is the coffee I never ordered
I'll take him by the throat
Death is a Caffe Americano with no refills
Are you certain you're alive
Where's the proof
I breathe out, I can see it
The window fogging up

You are dead
You are dad, but you are dead
Dead dad you don't listen to me
Dad please listen to me

I'm this desperate
Why can't it come true
Always
Always
Always
Always
Always (I lost my all ways)
Always (I lost my all ways)
Always (I lost my all ways)
Always (I lost my all ways)

It makes you realize that idol members, who withstand all kinds of insults, are only human after all.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Fans' hearts ached at the straightforward lyrics. Fans stated that there were a number of online haters against RM making downright rude, personal comments.

On December 1, during the acceptance speech of 'Artist of the Year' at '2017 MAMA,' RM revealed his true feelings.

RM Receiving the &#39;Artist of the Year&#39; award. Photo from Mnet.

RM Receiving the &#39;Artist of the Year&#39; award. Photo from Mnet.

RM stated "We're no longer sad, we're not hurt. We stand tall, proud of ourselves." He seems to have referred to the emotional burden reflected in the song 'always.'

관련기사

In response to RM's song, fans stated "As an ARMY, I can't listen to this song anymore. It breaks my heart." "Thank you for coming through." "I hope that RM suffers no longer."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT