"I wish someone would kill me" BTS RM's Song In Distress

On January 1, RM released a self-written song on BTS' official blog.

The lyrics reflect on the pain he felt.

The title is 'always.'

RM, posting the song and lyrics, stated "I worked on this early last year, and only roughly recorded the song. I felt pressured, emotionally burdened, so I jotted down how I felt, as I didn't want to forget such emotion. Now, to my relief, I feel much better." He added, "Still, it seems like a waste to let go of the song just because my feelings went away."

He further stated "I thought about revising the song a little, but I wanted to leave my feelings intact. When you're feeling down, sometimes the saddest songs can lift you up."

The lyrics go as follows:

RM - always (translated ver.) One morning I opened my eyes

and I wished I was dead

I wish someone would kill me

In the deafening silence

I live to understand the world

Yet the world never understands me, why

No, exactly half is missing

It's trying to damage me I miss me miss me baby

I miss me miss me baby

I wish me I wish me baby

wish I could choose me I'm this desperate

Why can't it come true

Always

Always

Always

Always

Always (I lost my all ways)

Always (I lost my all ways)

Always (I lost my all ways)

Always (I lost my all ways) When I meet God, I'll tell him

Life is the coffee I never ordered

I'll take him by the throat

Death is a Caffe Americano with no refills

Are you certain you're alive

Where's the proof

I breathe out, I can see it

The window fogging up You are dead

You are dad, but you are dead

Dead dad you don't listen to me

Dad please listen to me I'm this desperate

Why can't it come true

Always

Always

Always

Always

Always (I lost my all ways)

Always (I lost my all ways)

Always (I lost my all ways)

Always (I lost my all ways)

It makes you realize that idol members, who withstand all kinds of insults, are only human after all.

Fans' hearts ached at the straightforward lyrics. Fans stated that there were a number of online haters against RM making downright rude, personal comments.

On December 1, during the acceptance speech of 'Artist of the Year' at '2017 MAMA,' RM revealed his true feelings.

RM stated "We're no longer sad, we're not hurt. We stand tall, proud of ourselves." He seems to have referred to the emotional burden reflected in the song 'always.'

In response to RM's song, fans stated "As an ARMY, I can't listen to this song anymore. It breaks my heart." "Thank you for coming through." "I hope that RM suffers no longer."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

