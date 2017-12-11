1 읽는 중

사회

BTS Characters To Be Released by LINE Friends

중앙일보

입력

Characters - made A to Z by BTS members - will be released soon.

Who made which?

Photo from BT21 official website and BigHit Entertainment.

LINE Friends, an affiliate of NAVER, revealed on December 11 that 'BT21' products, which are characters featuring the world-famous boy group BTS, will soon be released in Korea.

BT21, a collaboration between BTS members and Line Friends, is a novel concept of character lineups.

BTS members participated in every making process of the characters, from the original sketches to personality design and product plans, producing a total of eight colorful characters.

Photo from Youtube Channel BT21

Members have also personally signed pictures of their own characters, which are posted on BT21's official website.

COOKY - Jungkook

Photo from BT21 official website.

SHOOKY - Suga

Photo from BT21 official website.

MANG - J-Hope

Photo from BT21 official website.

TATA - V

Photo from BT21 official website.

RJ - Jin

Photo from BT21 official website.

CHIMMY - Jimin

Photo from BT21 official website.

KOYA - RM

Photo from BT21 official website.

The character VAN (below) represents the BTS fandom ARMY.

The character rising from somewhere over the horizon is VAN. Photo from BT21 official website.

LINE Friends plans to open a pop up store in BOONTHESHOP located in Cheongdam, Gangnam District, Seoul, on December 16. The store will sell BT21 products such as stuffed dolls, clothes, cushions, postcards, posters, etc.

BOONTHESHOP Cheongdam is guaranteed exclusive sales of the character products for now. Starting from the first quarter of next year, LINE Friends will also sell BT21 products via offline and online markets.

BT21 products will also be sold at LINE Friends, New York, U.S. starting from December 16, and plans to spread to Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Thailand.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

