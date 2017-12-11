BTS Characters To Be Released by LINE Friends

Characters - made A to Z by BTS members - will be released soon.

Who made which?

LINE Friends, an affiliate of NAVER, revealed on December 11 that 'BT21' products, which are characters featuring the world-famous boy group BTS, will soon be released in Korea.

BT21, a collaboration between BTS members and Line Friends, is a novel concept of character lineups.

BTS members participated in every making process of the characters, from the original sketches to personality design and product plans, producing a total of eight colorful characters.

Members have also personally signed pictures of their own characters, which are posted on BT21's official website.

COOKY - Jungkook

SHOOKY - Suga

MANG - J-Hope

TATA - V

RJ - Jin

CHIMMY - Jimin

KOYA - RM

The character VAN (below) represents the BTS fandom ARMY.

LINE Friends plans to open a pop up store in BOONTHESHOP located in Cheongdam, Gangnam District, Seoul, on December 16. The store will sell BT21 products such as stuffed dolls, clothes, cushions, postcards, posters, etc.

BOONTHESHOP Cheongdam is guaranteed exclusive sales of the character products for now. Starting from the first quarter of next year, LINE Friends will also sell BT21 products via offline and online markets.

BT21 products will also be sold at LINE Friends, New York, U.S. starting from December 16, and plans to spread to Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Thailand.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

