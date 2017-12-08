1 읽는 중

With These Simple Fashion Items, G-DRAGON Steals Japanese Fan's Hearts

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @CAPTAIN-G

Photo from Twitter @CAPTAIN-G

The first non-Japanese artist to perform at the venue for five consecutive years, BIGBANG is on their tour 'BIGBANG JAPAN DOME TOUR 2017 - LAST DANCE -.' BIGBANG just closed their tour with eleven thousand guests on Dec. 6 and 7.

That's why Everybody calls him Fashionista!

Photo from YG Entertainment.

Photo from YG Entertainment.

BIGBANG had a jumbo size LED on stage. Not only was BIGBANG flawless as a team, but individual members also performed solo on stage, such as Taeyang's 'WAKE ME UP,' Daesung's 'A.Ze.Cho,' and Seungri's 'Come To My,' grasping fans with respective colorful stages of their own.

Photo from Twitter @CAPTAIN-G

Photo from Twitter @CAPTAIN-G

G-Dragon's fashion, as always, was at the center of attention. He matched a simple white T-shirt and jeans quite fashionably, with his light brown hair and one-of-a-kind crossbag with 'BIGBANG LAST DANCE' imprinted, catching the eyes of many.

Photo from Twitter @CAPTAIN-G

Photo from Twitter @CAPTAIN-G

G-Dragon told his fans "Our love for you is everlasting, just as your love for us is, so let's dance our last dance till the end."

Photo from Twitter @CAPTAIN-G

Photo from Twitter @CAPTAIN-G

Photo from Twitter @CAPTAIN-G

Photo from Twitter @CAPTAIN-G

BIGBANG continues their tour in Tokyo Dome on the 13th, in the Osaka Kyocera Dome from 21st to 24th, meeting a total of 696,000 fans. Their tour will close at the Gocheok SkyDome, Seoul, on the 30th and 31st.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

