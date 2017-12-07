Ex-EXO Member KRIS WU Discusses EXO

Kris Wu, a former EXO member, discussed the K-pop group EXO on a U.S. radio show.

Kris discussed his relationship with EXO members on air.

Kris, on 'Wild 94.9,' a U.S. radio show, shared his stories on leaving EXO.

Radio DJ Gabby Diaz stated "I know you're a former EXO member, a hot K-pop idol group. I want to hear the backstory on you leaving EXO." Kris replied "I'm Chinese, not Korean. I didn't feel at home back in Korea [so I left]."

He added "While I wanted to express myself as an artist, back in Korea I had to comply with whatever my company wished me to do. It was all very stressful."

Kris also denied of having any connections to EXO members after his departure.

Kris also stated that after leaving the group he enjoyed being able to "express himself freely, and wants to do everything" that he can should he have the chance.

Kris shared stories of him working with Travis Scott and mentioned further plans of collaborating with Pharrell Williams.

Kris, on Dec. 5, released 'B.M.', a promotion song for Burberry's new collection.

Kris, a former EXO member, left the group in May 2014, engaging in a legal suit to verify his exclusive contract to SM Entertainment invalid.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

