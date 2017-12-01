A Must-Watch: BTS Plays Flinch on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'

Bangtan Boys (BTS) made a guest appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' on November 30.

Who flinched and who didn't?

'The Late Late Show' is a popular American talk show hosted by the Actor-Comedian James Corden.

The Boys played 'flinch,' which is a game where people throw water balloons at you while you stand behind a glass wall. You win the game by not flinching.

Jin and J-Hope were the first ones to play. RM told the host Corden that the two are "the scaredy-cats of the group," and that it would be "fun to see how [Jin and J-Hope] react."

While Jin was confident he wouldn't scare easily, Jin and J-Hope were startled by the balloons being thrown at them - just as RM suspected.

This gave Corden a big laugh, who told the Boys that it was the best reaction he had ever seen while playing 'flinch.'

V and Jung-kook were up next. V swore to himself that "[he] would never blink" and indeed, he succeeded in doing so, which earned him a victory high-five with Corden. Jung-kook got a bit more scared than his partner did.

The last runners-up were RM, Suga and Jimin. No one withstood the water balloons as V did.

BTS performed DNA on stage with a lot of their fans in the audience, who sang along and welcomed the band with a wild roar.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

