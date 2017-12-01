1 읽는 중

사회

A Must-Watch: BTS Plays Flinch on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'

중앙일보

입력

The Late Late Show with James Corden YouTube Channel

The Late Late Show with James Corden YouTube Channel

Bangtan Boys (BTS) made a guest appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' on November 30.

Who flinched and who didn't?

'The Late Late Show' is a popular American talk show hosted by the Actor-Comedian James Corden.

The Boys played 'flinch,' which is a game where people throw water balloons at you while you stand behind a glass wall. You win the game by not flinching.

Jin and J-Hope were the first ones to play. RM told the host Corden that the two are "the scaredy-cats of the group," and that it would be "fun to see how [Jin and J-Hope] react."

The Late Late Show with James Corden YouTube Channel

The Late Late Show with James Corden YouTube Channel

While Jin was confident he wouldn't scare easily, Jin and J-Hope were startled by the balloons being thrown at them - just as RM suspected.

The Late Late Show with James Corden YouTube Channel

The Late Late Show with James Corden YouTube Channel

This gave Corden a big laugh, who told the Boys that it was the best reaction he had ever seen while playing 'flinch.'

The Late Late Show with James Corden YouTube Channel

The Late Late Show with James Corden YouTube Channel

The Late Late Show with James Corden YouTube Channel

The Late Late Show with James Corden YouTube Channel

V and Jung-kook were up next. V swore to himself that "[he] would never blink" and indeed, he succeeded in doing so, which earned him a victory high-five with Corden. Jung-kook got a bit more scared than his partner did.

The Late Late Show with James Corden YouTube Channel

The Late Late Show with James Corden YouTube Channel

The Late Late Show with James Corden YouTube Channel

The Late Late Show with James Corden YouTube Channel

The last runners-up were RM, Suga and Jimin. No one withstood the water balloons as V did.

The Late Late Show with James Corden YouTube Channel

The Late Late Show with James Corden YouTube Channel

BTS performed DNA on stage with a lot of their fans in the audience, who sang along and welcomed the band with a wild roar.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

