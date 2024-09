We are crushing on the Miss A star Suzy in her new haircut.

Suzy's decision to cut off her trademark long hair has surprised many fans.

She chopped her hair for the lead role in the new TV series While You Were Sleeping, which she is co-starring with actor Lee Jong-suk.

Her first ever solo album Yes? No? released in January 2017 also enjoyed a wild success.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com