The Unimaginable Price Tag On WannaOne Kang Daniel's Expensive-Looking Coat

Boy group WannaOne's Kang Daniel was spotted at the Incheon International Airport, leaving for Vietnam on Nov. 24. Kang Daniel caught the attention of many, looking pretty in a beige duffle coat. While a common winter look in Korea, Kang Daniel matched the coat with black jeans and a designer bag, pulling off a sophisticated yet trendy look of his own.

Kang Daniel carried the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram messenger bag. Well, in light of his expensive bag, how much did his coat cost?

How WannaOne's Kang Daniel pulls off a classic duffel coat

Kang Daniel's duffle coat was designed by LAP, priced 149,000 won(more or less $137) on the Internet.

Fans commented, "I naturally thought the coat would be really pricy, with Kang Daniel wearing it and all." "He really pulls off the duffle coat," "What really matters is the model."

WannaOne attended the '2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards in Vietnam' held at the Hoa Binh Theater. WannaOne was the proud recipient of the 'Best of Next' Award.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

