"Ever been injured (by fans)?"…Watch RM Dodge the Question in the Sweetest Way

Bangtan Boys (BTS) spoke to Access Hollywood after their performance at the American Music Awards (AMAs). RM, formerly known as Rap Monster, interpreted the English questions for the members.

The first ever K-Pop group to be invited to the AMAs, BTS also made rounds at talk shows on the three major American television networks such as "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on NBC, "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on ABC, and "The Late Late Show with James Cordon" on CBS.

When asked by the interviewer if any of [Bangtan Boys] has ever been injured by the rushing fans, RM replied that "the fans don't hurt me. I always hurt myself," seemingly in an attempt to dodge a question directed at some of the more "extreme" fans.

RM has nothing bad to say about his fans.

Fans saw this gesture as sweet and were moved by RM's reply.

When asked how they feel being her performing for the American fans, Jin replied that it's "so crazy but [he's] happy" and V said "[he] can't believe [he's] here."

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

