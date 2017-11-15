1 읽는 중

The Amount WannaOne Members were Paid for the Very First Time

중앙일보

입력

WannaOne, the boy group from the survival program 'Produce 101 Season 2,' has been paid for the very first time since their debut.

Relevant sources stated that "Bills were settled for WannaOne for the first time, covering the first three months of their debut." Sources added that "the bills amount to 150 million per agency."

Relevant sources revealed their first paychecks!

WannaOne members, however, only receive a portion of the payment. Individual members entered contracts under various conditions with their respective agencies, hence the difference in the amount members would receive.

Members divide their share with their agency, ranging from 5:5 as less as 7:3 (agency: member). Kim Jae-hwan, who started as an individual trainee and signed a contract during his appearance on 'Produce 101 Season 2,' is said to receive the highest amount.

The payment does not include record sales and advertising revenues. Relevant sources said "Most activity costs were excluded. Latter bills will be much higher."

WannaOne returned with their prequel repackage album '1-1=0(Nothing Without You)' on the 13th.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

