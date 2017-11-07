1 읽는 중

Nam Tae-hyun of WINNER Rumored to be Dating Son Dam-bi Who is 11 years Older

Do you know 'Kwai'? It's a dubbing app receiving tremendous attention and being shared by the singers Suzy and IU. Kwai is an application which lets you dub lines from movies or TV dramas and turns them into videos.

In love? Or victims of the trendy app 'Kwai'?

You can find more than a hundred thousand posts with the hashtag(a method of making it easy to search for a specific word) #Kwai. It's the newest fad among teenagers and people in their twenties.

Hopping onto the trend, a celebrity was swept up in a romance rumor out of the blue. The celebrity is Nam Tae-hyun, a former member of the boy group Winner.

Tae-hyun posted several videos on his Kwai account, which he appeared with the singer-actress Son Dam-bi. They dubbed 'Descendants of the Sun' aired on KBS 2TV, along with a few other videos. Having their arms around each other's shoulders and their bodies gently pressed against each another, they seem to be quite close. Later Tae-hyun deleted his Kwai account, but his video has already gone viral via Youtube.

Suggestions of Tae-hyun and Son Dam-bi being in a relationship arose as the two stars displayed their intimacy. Some joked about the two taking a lot of videos. Tae-hyun later denied the rumors on his social media account. On the 30th, Tae-hyun posted on his Tumblr account claiming that "Son Dam-bi [and I] are just friends. We are not in a relationship at all." He also explained that "the bunny face disappears when our faces move away from each other, so we had to be close to the camera."

Son Dam-bi, born in 1983, is 34 years old in Korean age. Nam Tae-hyun was born in 1994, making him 23 years old in Korean age. There's an age difference of 11 years between the two. They seem to have overcome the age gap and become good friends.

Nam Tae-hyun was also accused of being in a relationship with Jung Ryeo-won(36) last June. They both denied the rumors.

Meanwhile, Kwai is a trendy new app being used by many celebrities, such as the singer Jo Kwon, a former member of girl group f(x), Sulli, a member of Girls' Generation, Yoona, and many more. The fervor over Kwai suggests that the social networking trend has shifted from photos to videos.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

