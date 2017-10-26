1 읽는 중

A BTS Member Whose Words and Deeds Do Not Match

Photo from the official Instagram account of BTS (@bts.bighitofficial)

Photo from the official Instagram account of BTS (@bts.bighitofficial)

Bangtan Boys (BTS) member Jimin is making fans go 'aww' with the disparity between his words and his action.

Jimin of BTS is often spotted teary-eyed

Jimin had a live broadcast on his personal channel the day before the concert in Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, which was held for two nights in a row on the 14th and 15th of October.

Jimin said, &#34;I&#39;m filming this as today is my birthday&#34; on his personal channel

Jimin said, &#34;I&#39;m filming this as today is my birthday&#34; on his personal channel

The day also happened to be Jimin’s birthday. Fans’ birthday wishes flooded the comments. “I’m so grateful,” Jimin thanked the fans. “So many have wished me happy birthday this year.” Jimin was wearing a shirt and a ring that given to him as gifts from other BTS members.

When one of the fans asked him if he was going to cry, he replied with a decisive “no.” He denied his reputation as the “crybaby.” “I am not the crying type, really,” he stressed. “I will try not to cry tomorrow [at the concert].” He explained that he cried at previous concerts only because he was “so touched.”

Jimin said, &#34;I don&#39;t cry as much as you think&#34; on his personal channel

Jimin said, &#34;I don&#39;t cry as much as you think&#34; on his personal channel

However, contrary to his promise, he teared up at the concert the next day. Photographs taken that day show Jimin with teary eyes.

Jimin teary-eyed on stage at the concert in Kyocera Dome

Jimin teary-eyed on stage at the concert in Kyocera Dome

Although Jimin could not keep his promise to refrain from crying, fans still adored the way he expressed his feelings.

The Kyocera Dome jam-packed with fans at the BTS concert

The Kyocera Dome jam-packed with fans at the BTS concert

The Kyocera Dome, where the group performed, was completely filled with fans. It is understandable that Jimin could not hold back his tears.

By Gothesun and Arin Kimkim.arin@joongang.co.kr

