[THINK ENGLISH] 트위터코리아, 대량 감원…홍보팀 전원 해고

2022년 11월 4일 미국 샌프란시스코에 있는 트위터 본사. [AP]

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Twitter Korea is a ghost town, with reports emerging that it may have fired most of its employees.

decimate: 대량으로 죽이다

ghost town: 유령도시, 한때 번성했으나 지금은 텅 빈 도시

트위터코리아가 텅 비었다. 직원 대부분을 해고했다는 보도도 나오고 있다.

"Departments not directly related to sales were hit hard. Except for Country Director Shin Chang-seob and a few departments, most were dismissed," one employee said.

dismiss: 해고하다, 묵살하다

이 회사의 한 직원은 “매출과 직접적으로 관련되지 않은 부서가 큰 타격을 받았다. 신창섭 트위터코리아 대표와 일부 부서를 제외하고 대부분이 해고당했다”고 말했다.

Shin has been country director since June 2013 and is still listed on LinkedIn as being in that post.

신 대표는 2013년부터 트위터 한국 지사 대표로 재임해왔으며, 여전히 링크드인에 대표로 적혀있다.

The communications department has been sacked entirely, so information coming out of the company is limited — only a single email address has been provided — press@twitter.com — and no replies to questions sent to that address were immediately received. The phones at Twitter Korea, which has a whole floor at Gangnam Finance Center, aren't being answered.

sack: 파면하다, 약탈하다

홍보 부문은 전원 해고됐다. 따라서 회사에서 나오는 정보는 제한적이다. 단 하나의 이메일 주소 press@twitter.com만 제공됐고, 이 주소로 질문을 보내도 답변을 받을 수 없었다. 강남파이낸스센터에 있는 트위터코리아 사무실로 전화해도 받지 않았다.

Erum PR, an outside public relations firm that represented Twitter Korea, is no longer engaged by the company.

public relations firm: 홍보회사

트위터코리아 홍보대행사인 이룸PR은 더 이상 트위터 일을 하지 않게 됐다.

According to reports from employees that have received notice, about 20 people have been let go, and it has been estimated that total staffing was around 30.

staff: 직원, 직원으로 일하다

해고 통지를 받은 트위터코리아 직원들에 따르면 약 20명의 직원이 회사를 떠나게 됐다. 전체 트위터코리아 직원 수는 약 30명으로 추정된다.

“Even as I was watching news from overseas about the layoffs, I thought Korea could be an exception,” said an employee from Twitter Korea.

layoff: 해고

exception: 예외

트위터코리아의 한 직원은 “해외에서 나오는 해고에 대한 소식을 보고 있긴 했지만 한국은 예외일 거라고 생각했다”고 말했다.

“I’m planning to go to the office Monday and try to figure out the situation and future plans,” said the employee, who did not want to be named.

figure out: 이해하다, 알아내다

익명을 요청한 그 직원은 “월요일에 회사에 가서 상황을 알아보고 앞으로의 계획을 세우겠다”고 했다.

“I don’t have a clear idea of what’s going on,” said another employee of Twitter Korea who also wished to remain anonymous. “We’re actually relying more on overseas news reports to figure out what’s happening.”

익명을 원한 또 다른 트위터코리아 직원은 “어떻게 된 일인지 잘 모르겠다”며 “우리는 사실 어떤 일이 벌어지고 있는지 파악하기 위해 해외 뉴스에 더 의존하고 있다”고 말했다.

Twitter is the No. 6 social media provider in Korea, according to StatCounter.

스탯카운터에 따르면 트위터는 한국에서 이용자 기준 6위의 소셜 미디어 회사다.

News of a housecleaning at Twitter Korea, which has been in operation since 2012 and is a locallyincorporated subsidiary of the parent, comes as Elon Musk, who took control of the company two weeks ago, overhauls the social media company.

housecleaning: 숙청, 대청소

in operation: 운용중인

incorporate: 법인을 설립하다

subsidiary: 자회사

overhaul: 갈아엎다, 뜯어내다



트위터코리아의 대량 해고에 대한 소식은 2주일 전 트위터를 인수한 일론 머스크가 트위터 구조조정에 착수하면서 나왔다. 트위터코리아는 2012년 설립됐으며 트위터가 설립한 한국 지사다.

Twitter employees received an email Friday entitled “Your Role at Twitter,” which told them that they would be no longer working at the company. A total of around 3,700 employees were let go, according to media reports.

트위터 직원들은 지난 4일 “트위터에서 당신의 역할”이라는 제목의 이메일을 받았다. 이메일에는 그들이 트위터에서 더 이상 일하지 않을 것이라는 내용이 써있었다. 총 3700여명의 직원이 해고됐다고 보도되고 있다.

“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” read the email from Twitter, released through screenshot images from employees. “This action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”

workforce: 직원

직원들로부터 나온 스크린샷 이미지를 통해 알려진 e메일에서는 “트위터를 건실하게 만들기 위한 노력으로 우리는 글로벌 인력을 감축하는 힘든 과정을 겪게 될 것”이라며 “이런 과정은 회사가 성공적으로 전진할 수 있도록 하는데 반드시 필요한 과정”이라고 써있다.

Employees who were let go received the notice email through their personal accounts, as they were locked out of their Twitter company emails, according to employees. The email specified that employees will “remain employed by Twitter and will receive compensation and benefits through your separation date of Januaray 4, 2023,” according to screenshot images shared online.



let go: 해고하다, 석방하다

specify: 명시하다

compensation: 보상금

benefit: 수당, 보조금

separation: 분리, 별거

해고된 직원들은 트위터 회사 이메일 계정에서 차단됐기 때문에 이 이메일을 개인 계정으로 받았다고 한다. 이메일에서는 해당 직원들이 “트위터와의 고용 계약은 유지되며, 2023년 1월 4일 퇴사일까지 보상금과 수당을 받게 될 것“이라고 써있다.