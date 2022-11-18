[THINK ENGLISH] 루이비통, 한국 미술가 박서보가 디자인한 핸드백 전시키로

루이비통은 한국 미술가 박서보에게서 영감 받은 백을 포함한 아티카퓌신 백들을 11월 8일부터 24일까지 서울 강남 청담동 루이비통 메종 서울에서 전시할 것이다. [루이비통]

Louis Vuitton will exhibit ArtyCapucines handbags designed by Korean artist Park Seo-bo at the Louis Vuitton Maison Seoul in Cheongdamdong, in southern Seoul’s Gangnam District, from Tuesday to Nov. 24, the luxury fashion house said Monday.

Louis Vuitton to exhibit handbags designed by Korean artist Park Seo-bo

루이비통, 한국 미술가 박서보가 디자인한 핸드백 전시키로







Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Louis Vuitton will exhibit ArtyCapucines handbags designed by Korean artist Park Seo-bo at the Louis Vuitton Maison Seoul in Cheongdamdong, in southern Seoul’s Gangnam District, from Tuesday to Nov. 24, the luxury fashion house said Monday.

exhibit: 전시하다

luxury fashion house: 우리나라에서는 소위 ‘명품’이라 불리는 고급 패션 생산업체를 일컫는 말

루이비통은 화요일부터 11월 24일까지 서울 강남구 청담동 루이비통 메종 서울에서 한국 아티스트 박서보가 디자인한 아티카퓌신 핸드백을 전시할 것이라고 밝혔다.

Ninety-year-old Park is dubbed the maestro of dansaekhwa, or Korean monochrome painting.



dub: 별명을 붙이다, ~라고 부르다

maestro: 거장

아흔 살의 박서보는 단색화, 혹은 한국 모노크롬 추상화의 거장이라고 불린다

Louis Vuitton has been collaborating with contemporary artists around the world to create limited-edition ArtyCapucines since 2019. Park is the first Korean artist to participated in the project.

contemporary artists: 동시대 미술가, 현대미술가

collaborate: 협업하다

루이비통은 2019년부터 한정판 아티카퓌신 백을 창조하기 위해 세계 각국의 현대미술가들과 협업해오고 있었다. 박서보는 이 프로젝트에 참여한 첫번째 한국 미술가다.

Park’s ArtyCapucines are inspired by his most notable series called “myobeop” in Korean or “ecriture(writing).” Since the mid-’90s, the beginning of the late-ecriture period, Park removed any traces of the human hand from his works. Instead, he has been using sticks, rulers and other tools to create furrow-like spaces at regular intervals while applying deeper, richer colors.

notable: 주목할 만한, 눈에 띄는

trace: 흔적

ruler: 자

furrow: 고랑, 주름

at regular intervals: 일정한 간격

richer colors: 더 풍부한 색채

박서보의 아티카퓌신은 그의 가장 유명한 연작으로서 한국어로는 “묘법” 또는 “에크리튀르(쓰기)”라고 불리는 시리즈에서 영감을 받았다. 그의 후기 에크리튀르 시대가 시작된 1990년대 중반부터 박서보는 작품에서 사람 손길의 흔적을 제거했다. 대신 그는 막대기, 자 및 기타 도구를 사용하여 일정한 간격으로 고랑 같은 공간을 만들면서 전보다 더 깊고 풍부한 색채들을 적용해왔다.

The new handbag collection specifically took inspiration from a 2016 piece from the myobeop series. In order to recreate the unique texture on handbags, the luxury fashion house applied brushwork effects on leather and employed a threedimensional rubber injection process.

texture: 질감

brushwork effects: 붓질 효과

injection: 사출

새로운 핸드백 컬렉션은 특히 묘법 시리즈의 2016년 작품에서 영감을 받았다. 핸드백 위에 그 특유의 질감을 재현하기 위해 루이비통은 가죽에 붓질 효과를 적용하고 3D 고무 사출 공정을 적용했다.

The pocket inside the bag has Park’s signature printed on it, recreating the back of an artwork by Park.

signature: 서명

recreate: 재현하다, 재창조하다

가방 내부 포켓에는 박서보의 서명이 프린팅되어 있어 마치 박서보 작품의 뒷면을 보는 듯하게 했다.

The handle consists of a metal frame and walnut wood. Beneath the bag are studs inspired by screws that Park has used for his artworks for a long time.

inspire: 영감을 주다

stud: 장식용 금속단추, 혹은 징

screw: 나사

백 손잡이는 금속 프레임과 호두나무로 구성되어 있다. 가방 아래에는 박서보가 오랫동안 그의 작품에 사용했던 나사에서 영감을 받은 징이 박혀 있다.

“The moment I saw ArtyCapucines that were wearing [my] artwork, I could feel the artisan spirit of Louis Vuitton right away,” said Park. “ArtyCapucines is an ideal example of how art can coexist with the general public in everyday life.”

artisan spirit: 장인정신

ideal: 이상적인

coexist: 공존하다

general public: 일반대중

박서보는 “[내] 작품을 걸치고 있는 아티카퓌신을 보는 순간 루이비통의 장인 정신을 느낄 수 있었다”고 말했다. "아티카퓌신은 예술이 일상 생활에서 어떻게 일반 대중과 공존할 수 있는지를 보여주는 이상적인 예이다.