[THINK ENGLISH] 숀 라이트 필립스, 맨시티 이번 시즌 타이틀 방어 예상

숀 라이트 필립스가 6일 강남구 논현동에 위치한 SJ 쿤스트할레에서 맨체스터 시티 팬들과 이야기를 나누고 있다. [맨체스터 시티 FC]

Manchester City legend Shaun Wright-Phillips, visiting Korea on Monday during a Premier League trophy tour, says he strongly believes the club will defend their title this season.

Shaun Wright-Phillips thinks Man City can do it again this season

숀 라이트 필립스, 맨시티 이번 시즌 타이틀 방어 예상







Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Manchester City legend Shaun Wright-Phillips, visiting Korea on Monday during a Premier League trophy tour, says he strongly believes the club will defend their title this season.

defend the title: 쟁취한 타이틀을 연속으로 지키다

맨체스터 시티 전설 숀 라이트 필립스는 7일 프리미어리그 트로피 투어 중 한국을 방문했고 그는 이번 시즌 맨시티가 타이틀 방어에 성공할 것이라고 굳게 믿는다고 했다.

"The tour has always been amazing, people have always been warm,” Wright-Phillips said on Monday during an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily. “This is my second time I have chosen to come back to Korea so that obviously says I love it here as well.”

숀 라이트 필립스는 7일 코리아중앙데일리와의 인터뷰에서 “트로피 투어는 언제나 굉장한 경험입니다. 이번 해도 제 선택으로 한국을 다시 방문하게 되었는데 사람들이 항상 따뜻하게 맞이해주고 이곳에서의 경험이 정말 좋습니다.”라고 했다.

After first debuting for City in 1999, Wright-Phillips went on to play a key role in the club's promotion to the Premier League at the end of the 2001-2 season.

promotion: 승격

1999년 맨시티에서 데뷔한 후 숀 라이트 필립스는 2001-2 시즌 말에 클럽의 프리미어리그 승격에 중요한 역할을 했다.

"To get a chance to play in the Premier League, especially as a kid growing up playing football on the concrete and on grass with no goal, just trees and bikes that act as goal posts, and obviously get scouted and eventually make it in to City's first team — that was a long journey in itself and the Premier League is at the top of that journey," Wright-Phillips said.

journey: 여정

“프리미어 리그에서 뛰는 것은 크나큰 영광입니다. 저는 나무나 자전거로 골대를 대신해서 콘크리트나 잔디에서 축구를 하면서 컸는데, 그런 어린 시절을 지나 스카우트되고 맨시티에서 뛰게 되는 것 그 자체가 기나긴 여정이었고, 프리미어 리그는 그 여정의 궁극에 있습니다.”

Man City is currently No. 2 in the Premier League standings behind top club Arsenal. Despite being one short of the top spot, Wright-Phillips thinks that City has got what it needs to power through to another season win.



short of: 부족한

power through: 끝까지 해내다

맨시티는 현재 프리미어 리그 순위에서 아스날의 뒤를 이어 2위에 있다. 아직 1위에 오르고 있지는 못하지만 숀 라이트 필립스는 맨시티가 결국 타이틀 방어를 해낼 만한 역량이 있다고 생각한다고 말했다.

"I just think that they've got that resilience," Wright-Phillips said. "Even though they have drawn some games, even in those games, I have not seen them play badly, I thought they played well. They have controlled pretty much all their games, whoever they have come up against, even if they have conceded goals. They scored a lot of goals, as you can see, 20 plus goals in the Premier League this year, so early in the season.



resilience: 회복력

draw: 비기다

concede: 내주다

“맨시티는 회복력이 좋습니다. 이번 시즌 몇 경기를 비겼지만 그런 경기들조차에서도 좋은 모습만 보였던 것 같습니다. 상대가 누구든, 실점을 하든 상관없이 모든 경기에서 맨시티가 주도권을 잡은 채 경기를 치렀습니다. 뿐만 아니라 아직 시즌 초반인데도 벌써 20골 이상을 득점하면서 정말 많은 골을 넣었습니다.”

"The team that we have got to watch out for and be respectful of is Arsenal because they are playing fantastic. They made Chelsea yesterday night look very average to be honest with you. So I think right now they are our biggest contenders and I think over the long course of the season, City will have a bit more than them because we've been at this battle with Liverpool for the last three or four years. I think City will have a bit more experience on that end. I think we have the qualities upfront, even when it comes to putting the ball in the back of the net when needed."

watch out: 조심하다, 경계하다

contender: 경쟁자

over the course of: ~동안

“저희가 조심하고 주목해야 할 팀은 아스날입니다. 그들은 환상적인 폼을 보여주고 있습니다. 지난밤 첼시전에서 아시날은 첼시를 아주 평범한 팀처럼 보이게 했을 정도로 좋은 모습을 보였다고 생각합니다. 제 생각에 지금은 아스날이 저희의 가장 큰 경쟁자인 것 같습니다. 하지만 더 길게 봤을 때는 시티가 더 유리하다고 생각합니다. 시티는 지난 3, 4년간 리버풀과 계속해서 이 전쟁을 치러왔기 때문입니다. 그래서 끝에 가서는 그런 시티의 결승전 경험들이 유리하게 작용할 거라고 생각합니다. 뿐만 아니라, 시티는 필요할 때 결정골을 넣을 수 있는 역량도 보유하고 있습니다.”