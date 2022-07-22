[THINK ENGLISH] 트와이스 9명 전원 JYP 엔터테인먼트와 재계약

걸그룹 트와이스의 아홉 멤버를 보여주는 미니앨범 “TWICEcoaster : LANE 1”의 앨범 표지 [JYP 엔터테인먼트]

All nine members of Twice renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment, according to the agency on Tuesday.

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

renew: 재개하다, 갱신하다

contract: 계약

화요일 소속사에 의하면 트와이스 멤버 9명 전원이 JYP 엔터테인먼트와 재계약에 성공했다.

The recent announcement sets the girl group free from the "sevenyear curse" of the Kpop industry, as many acts see members leave or even disband completely after their sevenyear contracts terminate. Oct. 20, 2022 marks Twice's seventh anniversary and the end of its first contract.

set free: 해방시키다

curse: 저주

disband: 해체하다

terminate: 끝나다, 종료하다

최근 해당 소식은 트와이스를 케이팝 시장에서 흔히 말하는 ‘마의 7년’으로부터 해방시킨다. 이는 많은 그룹이 7년 계약이 종료된 이후에 멤버들이 떠나거나 아예 해체해버리는 것을 말한다. 2022년 10월 20일은 트와이스의 7주년이자 첫 계약의 종료 시점이기도 하다.

"Twice, which played a decisive role in establishing the status of Kpop agency JYP, and JYP, who has been a strong supporter of the girl group's growth as a representative female Kpop act, agreed to renew the contract with confidence," the agency said in a statement.

decisive: 결정적

establish: 설립하다, 수립하다, 확립하다

status: 지위, 위상

representative: 대표적인

“케이팝 엔터테인먼트사 JYP의 위상 확립에 결정적인 역할을 한 트와이스, 또 트와이스가 케이팝 대표 걸그룹으로 성장하는 데 든든한 버팀목이 된 JYP가 확신하는 마음으로 재계약에 합의했다”고 설명했다.

Twice debuted with the EP “The Story Begins” (2015) with the lead song “Like OohAhh.”

lead song: 타이틀곡

트와이스는 미니앨범 “The Story Begins” (2015)의 타이틀곡 “우아하게”로 데뷔했다.