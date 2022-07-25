[THINK ENGLISH] 높이뛰기 우상혁, 한국 육상 최초 세계선수권 은메달

우상혁이 18일 미국 오리건주 유진에서 열린 2022 세계육상선수권대회 남자 높이뛰기 결승을 2위로 마친 후 태극기를 두르고 포즈를 취하고 있다. [EPA/연합뉴스]

High jumper Woo Sang-hyeok is Korea's firstever World Athletics Championships silver medalist, clearing a height of 2.35 meters at the 2022 tournament in Oregon on Monday.

High jumper Woo Sang-hyeok wins Korea's first World Championships silver medal

높이뛰기 우상혁, 한국 육상 최초 세계선수권 은메달

Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

High jumper Woo Sang-hyeok is Korea's firstever World Athletics Championships silver medalist, clearing a height of 2.35 meters at the 2022 tournament in Oregon on Monday.

high jump: 높이뛰기

first-ever: 최초

높이뛰기 선수 우상혁이 18일 미국 오리건주에서 열린 2022 세계육상선수권대회 남자 높이뛰기 결선에서 2m 35를 넘으면서 한국 육상 최초로 세계선수권 은메달을 목에 걸었다.

After clearing his first four jumps on the first attempt, Woo took three attempts to clear 2.33 meters and two attempts to clear 2.35 meters. He was one of only two athletes to clear 2.35 meters, at the time the world-leading height for the 2022 season, alongside Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar.

clear: (무엇에 닿지 않고) 뛰어 넘다, 지나가다

attempt: 시도



2m19, 2m24, 2m27, 2m30네 번을 첫 시도에 넘은 우상혁은 2m33은 3차 시기, 2m35는 2차 시기에 성공했다. 우상혁이 2m35를 18일 넘을 당시에만 해도 2m35는 이번 시즌 최고 성적이었으며, 결선에서 2m35를 넘은 선수는 우상혁과 카타르 선수 무타즈 에사 바심 두명 뿐이었다.

2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Barshim went on to clear 2.37 meters, the new world-leading height for the season, to take gold. Woo took one failed attempt at 2.37 meters before opting to move straight on to 2.39 meters. He failed both attempts at the higher jump to settle for silver.

opt to: ~하기로 선택하다

settle for: ~으로 만족하다.

2020 도쿄 올림픽 금메달리스트 바심은 이어 2m37을 성공하며 시즌 베스트를 새로이 썼고 세계선수권 금메달까지 목에 걸었다. 우상혁은 2m37 1차 시기를 실패하면서 2m39로 높이를 높여 시도했지만 1,2차 시기 모두 실패하면서 은메달을 목에 걸었다.

Having already secured gold, Barshim returned to the field one more time to take a crack at 2.42 meters, looking to improve his personal best on the season. After one failed attempt, the Qatari high jumper decided to call it a day.

secure: 획득하다

take a crack at: ~을 시도해보다

call it a day: ~을 그만하기로 하다

이미 금메달을 확보한 바심은 자신의 개인 최고 기록을 경신하고자 2m42를 시도해보았지만 1차 시기를 실패한 이후 경기를 마감했다.

Ukraine's Andriy Protsenko collected bronze on the back of a 2.33 meter jump, while Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi, who famously shared the 2020 Olympic gold medal with Barshim, finished fourth with 2.30 meters.

collect: (상 등을) 받다, 타다

on the back of: ~의 결과로, ~의 뒤를 이어



우크라이나의 안드리이 프로첸코는 2m33을 성공시키면서 동메달을 땄고, 바심과 도쿄 올림픽 금메달을 나눠가졌던 이탈리아의 잔마르코 탐베리는 2m30을 성공시키며 4위에 머물렀다.

Woo, the current indoor world champion, is the first Korean to win a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships and Korea's second medalist ever.

우상혁은 지난 3월 세계실내육상선수권을 우승한데 이어 이번에는 세계육상선수권에서 은메달을 딴 첫 한국인 육상선수가 되었다. 이로써 한국은 총 두개의 세계육상선수권 메달을 보유하게 되었다.

Speed walker Kim Hyun-sub took bronze in the 20-kilometer race at 2011 World Athletics Championships, which were held on home turf in Daegu. Kim finished sixth in the race on the day, but moved up to third after three other athletes failed doping tests.

home turf: 홈 경기장

김현섭은 2011년 대구세계육상선수권에서 남자 20km 경보 결선에서 6위를 기록했지만 이후 도핑 검사에서 금지약물성분이 검출된 선수가 3명 나와 3위로 순위가 정정되면서 동메달을 수여한 바 있다.