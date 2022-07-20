[THINK ENGLISH] KT의 ‘이상한 변호사 우영우’, 넷플릭스 천하에 도전하다

KT스튜디오지니의 ‘이상한 변호사 우영우’는 넷플릭스의 비영어권 TV 드라마 부문 1위를 차지했다. [넷플릭스]

KT Studio Genie is giving Netflix a taste of its own medicine with "Extraordinary Attorney Woo.“ The original series is No. 1 on the Netflix weekly chart of non-English-language dramas. It is the first time for a local TV series produced by a...

KT's 'Woo' might be Korea's answer to Netflix dominance

KT의 ‘이상한 변호사 우영우’, 넷플릭스 천하에 도전하다

Korea JoongAng Daily 3면

Friday, July 15, 2022

KT Studio Genie is giving Netflix a taste of its own medicine with "Extraordinary Attorney Woo.“

dominance: 우세

taste one's own medicine: 눈에는 눈, 이에는 이

give A a taste of A’s own medicine: A에게 당한 것과 같은 방법으로 보복하다

extraordinary: 이상한

attorney: 변호사

KT스튜디오지니가 넷플릭스에 같은 방식으로 대항하고 있다. 드라마 ‘이상한 변호사 우영우’를 통해서다.

The original series is No. 1 on the Netflix weekly chart of non-English-language dramas. It is the first time for a local TV series produced by a company other than Netflix to top the list. KT Studio Genie is a KT subsidiary.

subsidiary: 자회사, 계열사

이 드라마는 넷플릭스의 비영어권 드라마 주간 1위다. 넷플릭스가 아닌 국내 회사가 만든 TV 시리즈가 이 순위에서 1위를 한 것은 처음이다. KT스튜디오지니는 KT의 자회사다.

The legal drama, scheduled for 16 episodes, is centered on Woo Young-woo (portrayed by actor Park Eun-bin), a rookie attorney with autism spectrum disorder. Woo works for the Hanbada law firm, and each episode depicts how Woo and her colleagues deal with different cases and everyday challenges.

legal drama: 법정드라마

portray: 그리다, 연기하다

autism spectrum disorder: 자폐 스펙트럼 장애

depict: 그리다, 묘사하다

총 16부작인 이 법정 드라마는 배우 박은빈이 연기하는 자폐 스펙트럼 장애를 가진 신입 변호사 우영우가 중심이다. 우영우는 로펌 한바다에서 일한다. 각각의 에피소드에서는 우영우와 그의 동료들이 다양한 사건과 매일매일의 도전을 어떻게 헤쳐나가는지를 그리고 있다.

From July 4 to 10, the first four episodes of the series were watched for nearly 24 million hours in total, according to Netflix. The drama landed within the top 10 in 12 countries and ranked No. 1 in Taiwan, Vietnam and Korea.

넷플릭스에 따르면 지난 7월 4일부터 10일까지 방영된 4편의 에피소드의 총 시청시간은 약 2400만 시간에 달한다. 이 드라마는 12개국에서 10위권에 들었으며, 대만·베트남·한국에서는 1위를 했다.

KT is seeking to achieve 5 trillion won ($3.8 billion) of revenue from the content and media business by 2025, from last year's 3.2 trillion won. The company has been ramping up investments in its non-telecom business to reduce exposure to telecom.

revenue: 매출

ramp up: 증가하다

exposure: 노출



KT는 2025년까지 콘텐트 미디어 사업에서 5조원의 매출을 달성하려고 한다. 지난해 매출은 3조2000억원이었다. 이 회사는 통신 부문에 대한 의존도를 줄이기 위해 비통신 부문에 대한 투자를 확대하고 있다.

The revenue goal includes sales from KT Studio Genie, KT Skylife, Storywiz, Olleh TV and Bookclub Millie.

이 매출 목표는 KT스튜디오지니, KT스카이라이프, 스토리위즈, 올레TV, 그리고 밀리의 서재에서 발생하는 매출을 포함한다.

"It's time we get serious about investing in original work," KT CEO Ku Hyeon-mo said in March last year.

KT 구현모 CEO는 지난해 3월 “오리지널 작품에 대한 투자를 진지하게 고려할 때다”라고 말했다.

A year later, KT announced a three-year plan to invest 500 billion won and create over 30 new drama series and 300 entertainment shows through 2025. Spearheading the project is KT Studio Genie.

spearhead: 선봉에 서다. 진두지휘하다

1년 후 KT는 3년 간 5000억원을 투자해 2025년까지 30편의 드라마와 300편의 예능을 제작하겠다고 밝혔다. 선봉에 선 것은 KT스튜디오지니다.

"Extraordinary Attorney Woo" is KT Studio Genie's second original series after "Never Give Up" (2022), which was released in May. KT Studio Genie plans to release 22 more original drama series by next year.

release: 출시하다



‘이상한 변호사 우영우’는 지난 5월에 나온 ‘구필수는 없다’에 이은 KT스튜디오지니의 두 번째 오리지널 시리즈다. KT스튜디오지니는 내년까지 22개의 오리지널 시리즈를 출시할 계획이다.

"KT Studio Genie is on a cruise through its early stage of business, with its first original series 'Never Give Up' and also 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' both landing on Netflix Korea's top 10 list," said Jeong Ji-soo, an analyst at Meritz Securities. "About 10 originals are to be released this year, and some of those have already been pre-sold overseas."

on a cruise: 순항 중인, 유람선을 타고 여행 중인

메리츠증권의 정지수 애널리스트는 "KT스튜디오지니는 첫 오리지널 콘텐츠 ‘구필수는 없다’에 이어 최근 ‘이상한 변호사 우영우’까지 넷플릭스 한국 Top10 순위에 오르며 성공적인 초기 행보를 보이고 있다. 올해 10여편의 오리지널 콘텐츠 라인업을 준비 중이며 일부 작품은 해외 선판매가 완료됐다" 말했다.

The series is currently being aired on ENA, a cable channel, every Wednesday and Thursday, with two episodes released per week. It is available on Seezn video streaming service and on Netflix in North America and Asia, and became available in Europe and South America Wednesday.

이 시리즈는 매주 수요일과 목요일 케이블 채널 ENA에서 방영되고 있다. 비디오 스트리밍 서비스 ‘시즌’과 넷플릭스 북미와 아시아에서 볼 수 있다. 그리고 지난 수요일부터는 유럽과 남미에서도 방영되고 있다.

KT's Skylife, which is 50 percent owned by KT and operates ENA, traded at 9,470 won Thursday on Kospi from 8,230 won on June 29 when "Extraordinary Attorney Woo Young-woo" was first released. Kosdaq-listed Astory, a production company that participated in the production of the drama, traded at 32,600 won, up from 17,200 won on June 29.

production company: 제작사

KT의 스카이라이프는 KT가 지분 50%를 소유하고 있으며 ENA 채널을 운영한다. 이 회사의 주가는 ‘이상한 변호사 우영우’가 처음 나온 지난 6월 29일 8230원에서 지난 목요일(7월 14일) 9470원으로 올랐다. 코스닥 상장사인 이 드라마의 제작사 ‘에이스토리’의 주가는 지난 6월 29일 1만7200원에서 3만2600원으로 상승했다.

On Thursday, KT Studio Genie and CJ ENM announced the merger of video streaming service Seezn, which is owned by KT Studio Genie, and Tving, 57 percent owned by CJ ENM. The final decision was made after the companies each held board meetings that day.

merger: 합병

목요일 KT스튜디오지니와 CJ ENM은 KT의 비디오 스트리밍 서비스 ‘시즌’과 CJ ENM이 57%의 지분을 갖고 있는 ‘티빙’의 합병을 발표했다. 이날 두 회사는 각각 이사회를 열어 이같이 결정했다.

Seezn will be merged into Tving by December, with KT Studio Genie becoming the third largest shareholder of the resulting company. CJ ENM will be the largest shareholder, followed by Studio Lululala. Studio Lululala held 15 percent of Tving in April.

resulting: 결과로 초래된

largest shareholder: 최대주주

시즌은 오는 12월까지 티빙에 인수되고, KT스튜디오지니는 합병으로 만들어지는 회사의 3대 주주가 된다. 최대주주는 CJ ENM, 2대 주주는 스튜디오룰루랄라다. 스튜디오룰루랄라는 지난 4월 기준 티빙의 지분 15%를 소유하고 있다.

The resulting company will be the second biggest video streaming service in Korea in terms of the number of users, following Netflix.

합병되는 회사는 넷플릭스에 이어 한국에서 가장 많은 회원을 거느린 비디오 스트리밍 서비스가 된다.

Korea's content market has been highly competitive due to the aggressive investments of foreign companies and the market dominance of overseas companies such as Netflix. According to WiseApp, Netflix had over 10 million users as of April, while Tving, Coupang Play and Wavve had slightly over 3 million each. Seezn had about 1.2 million.

한국의 콘텐트 시장은 외국 회사들이 공격적으로 투자하고 넷플릭스 같은 외국 회사들이 시장을 장악하고 있어 경쟁이 매우 치열하다. 와이즈앱에 따르면 넷플릭스는 4월 기준 1000만명 이상의 회원을 보유하고 있다. 티빙·쿠팡플레이·웨이브는 각각 300만명이 조금 넘는 회원을 갖고 있다. 시즌의 회원 수는 약 120만 명 정도다.